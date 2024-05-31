35 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Jami Malik Stitts, 29726 Somerset Drive, Southfield, MI.; indicted on one count each of theft by deception and receiving stolen property (direct).

Vincent Dwight Frazier, II, 6721 Artesian St., Detroit, MI.; indicted on one count each of theft by deception, receiving stolen property (direct), and attempted theft by deception (direct).

Raven Rashaunda Johnson, 15603 Glastonbury Ave., Detroit, MI.; indicted on four counts of forgery (direct), three counts of receiving stolen property (direct), two counts of operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark (direct), and one count each of theft by deception, petty theft by deception (direct), and possessing criminal tools (direct).

Vontay Dominic Kennedy, 18275 Faust Ave., Detroit, MI.; indicted on two counts of forgery (direct), passing bad checks (direct), and one count each of possessing criminal tools (direct), petty theft by deception, and receiving stolen property (direct).

Steven Broughton, 797 Woodlawn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of obstructing official business.

Aaliyah Dawn Hatmaker, 2261 Shenandoah Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Thaddeus Raphael Montgomery, 10112 Shivers Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault (direct), vehicular assault (direct), operating a vehicle under the influence (direct), and driving under suspension (direct).

Jesseca McPherson, 1570 Grand Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Mac Lewis, 7236 Bahama Drive, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Travis A. Brewer, 9064 Greenbush Road, Somerville; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated vehicular assault (direct), and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Charles Dual Ray Graham, 1207 Lind St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Corey Lee Mathews, 808 Magie Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Steven Williams, 644 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Sean Keith Sanders, 5072 Millikin Road, Liberty Twp.; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of drugs.

Nathaniel Young, Jr., 1708 Church Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Terrell Da Morr Pasley, 757 Blair Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of forgery.

Michelle Colegate, 515 Cranewood Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

De’Ale Jamaal Brown, 1403 Jacoby Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items on grounds of specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine (direct), illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

Thomas Embry, 4115 Roosevelt Blvd., Apt. 4, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and felonious assault (direct).

Debbie Marlene Freeman, 1029 Summer St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Whitney Lynn Patton, 355 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher Scott Walker II, 1063 Timberman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of strangulation, endangering children, domestic violence, and menacing (direct).

Benjamin Zeek, 420 Fairhaven Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jaysun James, 350 South C St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine (direct), and possession of cocaine.

Benjamin Garrett Hester, 6278 W. Deckers Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation, and violating a protection order.

Dietrick Marcell Sutherland, Jr., 1106 Considine Ave., Apt. 3, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Ann Mayers, 1260 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence.

Tony Dwayne Barnes, 258 Ringling St., Liberty Twp.; indicted on two counts each of ethnic intimidation (direct), and aggravated menacing (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Sara Lynn Robinson, 6460 Arbor Court, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristen Nicole Beebe, W Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Ringo Melvin Inlow, 617 S. River St., Apt. G, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brittany Kay Gaba, 1908 Brentwood St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse James Adams, 209 E. Bryant Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Killian Lee Hyer, 37 Kerry Court, Dayton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Gina Marie Fulcher, 441 Sunnybrook Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.