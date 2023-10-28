32 people indicted in Butler County

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Explore Middletown man admits guilt in case of child shooting self with gun found in car

Kevin Monasterio, 111 S. Washington Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Leslie Monasterio, 111 S. Washington Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jario Isidro Thomas Sanchez, 11659 Hanover Road, Cincinnati; indicted on six counts of sexual imposition (direct), four counts of unlawful restraint (direct), three counts of gross sexual imposition (direct), and one count of abduction (direct).

Joshua R. Woodward, 401 Pierson Road, Trenton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Steven D. West, 2949 Dwight Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of grand theft, grand theft by deception (direct), theft (direct), theft by deception (direct), tampering with records (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).

Maraill Antonio Miller, 8656 Cranfield Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on on one count each of aggravated burglary and assault.

Adrienne R. Williams, 6778 Memory Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, and assault.

Malik Wilkinson, 839 Randolph St., Dayton; indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Robert Osborne, 3019 Lanes Mill Road, Oxford; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Jeremy M. Hibbard, 1145 Kahn St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Lacy J. Miller, 516 Granada Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of theft.

Explore Man who died after Clayton officer shot wanted in Middletown for threatening to kill girlfriend

Alexander Mohring, 507 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under suspension.

Willie S. Roberts, 343 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calvin L. Simmons, 615 Cleveland Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, and possession of cocaine.

Kelli M. Burggraf, 6501 Germantown Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Laron Donta Ellick, 1440 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and trafficking in cocaine.

Darius Smiley, 600 N. Verity Pkwy., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Benjamin Thomas Ventling, 158 Woodstock Drive, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count of driving under OVI suspension.

Joseph Burleigh North Jr., 305 S. Washington Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count of illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits.

Quinlan J. Zinser, 410 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of heroin.

Sean Ryan Sizemore, 1217 Heaton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault, resisting arrest, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Stamper, 2007 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Corky Barre, 410 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Geovany Felipe Gomez-Brito, 58 Kelly Drive, Oxford; indicted on two counts each of theft from a person in a protected class, and forgery (direct), and one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, receiving stolen property, theft (direct), and telecommunications fraud (direct).

Explore Butler County woman pleads not guilty to 23 counts of animal cruelty after nearly 90 dogs found

Charles J. Montooth, 3711 Vannest Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of harassment with bodily substance, and harassment with bodily substance (direct).

Randall Powell, 1215 North B St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

William C. Crutcher, 234 Ringling St,, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Anjel Jose Padilla, 2225 Grand Boulevard, Hamilton; indicted on eight counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Deana Nicole Mullins, 5931 Crestview Ave., Fairfield; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Dennis Matthew Lemmel, 1228 Young St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Tracy J. VanPelt, 1146 Lane St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Nicholas R. Payne, 409 Mars Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).