31-year-old arrested in Fairfield Twp. stabbing

Paramedics transported one of the victims to West Chester Medical Center and treated the second victim at the scene. West Chester Medical Center later transferred the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Injuries to both victims are not life-threatening, said Fairfield Twp. police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey.

Through the course of the investigation, McCroskey said that there were a number of individuals on the property who were “heavily intoxicated and began to fight,” leading to cutting and/or stabbing.

Marquez is in the Butler County Jail pending arrangement in Area II court in downtown Hamilton.