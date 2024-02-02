31-year-old arrested in Fairfield Twp. stabbing

Fairfield Twp. police responded in the early hours of Friday morning to a report of a stabbing on Tuley Road.

Police and township paramedics at 12:29 a.m. found two 28-year-old males with knife wounds in the 1600 block of Tuley Road. Police eventually arrested 31-year-old Leonidas de Jesus Marquez on two counts of felonious assault, both are second-degree felonies.

Paramedics transported one of the victims to West Chester Medical Center and treated the second victim at the scene. West Chester Medical Center later transferred the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Injuries to both victims are not life-threatening, said Fairfield Twp. police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey.

Through the course of the investigation, McCroskey said that there were a number of individuals on the property who were “heavily intoxicated and began to fight,” leading to cutting and/or stabbing.

Marquez is in the Butler County Jail pending arrangement in Area II court in downtown Hamilton.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

