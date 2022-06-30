31 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Explore Dismissal of all 5 criminal charges against Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds denied

Michael David Shearer, 830 Heaton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert Dillard, 319 Lorenz Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Mekhi D. Hawkins, 200 Morgan Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Christopher L. Mullins, 2023 Howard St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Phillip A. Betzner, 7735 Tanager Meadows, Trotwood; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence and operating a vehicle under the influence (direct).

Malissa D. Jackson, 3109 Brent Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

John Phillip Sweat, Butler County Jail, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Tyler Harper, 6588 Barrett Road, West Chester; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Reginald Thornton-Mack, 705 Moore St., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Rena L. Smith, 2023 Howard Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Brenda Lynn Krouse, 3567 Radabaugh Road, Trenton; indicted on two counts each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct) and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jerell Coburn, 3907 Mack Road, #58, Fairfield; indicted on two counts each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct) and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Randall Patton, 1868 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of violating a protection order and attempted trespass in a habitation.

James Stamper, 914 Ludlow St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Johnny Ray Joseph, 716 Eaton Ave., Middletown; indicted on five counts of gross sexual imposition (direct), and one count of rape (direct).

Christopher Felber, 2576 Omaha Court, Morrow; indicted on four counts of passing bad checks (direct), two counts of aggravated theft (direct), and one count each of grand theft by deception (direct) and grand theft (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Brittany Renee Parker, 82 Popular St., Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jesse Wayne Edwards, 612 E. 4th St., Apt. 6, Franklin; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Remey Davion Marquis Hudson, 4418 Oakridge Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Jody S. Francis, 536 Pauline Drive, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

William Santre Yahve Evans, 9675 Helmsley Way, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, carrying a concealed weapon, and disrupting public services.

Joseph Abram Mink, 4150 Hamilton Eaton Road, Lot 26, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle without a valid license, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

James Tyler Hocz, LKA 4712 Dixie Highway, Franklin; indicted on two counts each of forgery and petty theft.

Mark Wade Paul, 302 N. Wright St., Blanchester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles William Shoemaker, 7600 South Ohio 123, Blanchester; indicted on one count each of aggravated menacing and menacing by stalking.

Danielle Tsuruko Kaplan, 5302 Lofton Court, Mason; indicted on one count each of theft and misuse of credit cards.

Calvin La’Ron Simmons, 603 Granada St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua M. Williamson, 3965 Harriet Road, Hillsboro; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Ashley Alexia Nicole Williamson, 3965 Harriet Road, Hillsboro; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Skylor Joseph Eugene Hicks, 75 Willow Drive, Springboro; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and criminal damaging or endangering.

David A. Williams, 870 Soldiers Home Road, Miamisburg; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.