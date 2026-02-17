3 veteran Ross school leaders to retire

Departing is Gerri Bolin at Ross Intermediate, Tom Perry at Morgan Elementary and Chris Saylor from Ross Middle School.

Ross Superintendent William Rice said the long-standing contributions of the three soon-to-be-retirees to the 2,800-student district are immeasurable.

Rice praised them in a recent statement for their “remarkable careers (and) three dedicated leaders who have shaped the hearts and minds of students for decades.”

“We are immensely grateful for the decades of service these three leaders have given to the education profession and specifically to the Ross Local School District.”

“While we will miss their daily presence, their influence is woven into the very fabric of our schools. We celebrate their growth and the incredible foundation they’ve built for our future as a district and as a community,” said Rice.

The three principals collectively have more than 100 years of experience in public schools with 70 of those years working in the Ross district.

Rice said planning last summer that involved the expected realignment of grades 4 and 5 back to their respective buildings … means school building administrator Jason Rettinger will be taking the helm as the sole principal at Ross Middle School.

And the grade realignment and Bolin’s retirement will see the district eliminating one administrative position as part of cost-cutting in the district, he said.

Last year saw school officials approve a redistricting plan that will re-purpose Ross Intermediate School while impacting hundreds of students starting at the beginning of the 2026-2027 school year.

In recent years the five-school building district, which serves Ross and Morgan townships, has seen its enrollment peak above 3,000 students but more recently dip to 2,800 with more projected decreases on the horizon.

Rice said district leaders and the Ross Board of Education “will soon be searching for visionary leaders to join our mission as the next principal of Morgan Elementary and assistant principal of Ross Middle School.”