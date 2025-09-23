Ross Schools to begin redistricting as student enrollment declines

Ross officials recently approved a redistricting plan that will re-purpose Ross Intermediate School while impacting hundreds of students starting at the beginning of the 2026-2027 school year, said Ross Schools Superintendent William Rice.

In recent years the five-school building district, which serves Ross and Morgan townships, has seen its enrollment peak above 3,000 students but more recently dip to 2,800 with more projected decreases on the horizon.

Rice said the “Ross and Morgan Township areas are not seeing the residential development that our surrounding communities are experiencing.”

“And add to that the neighborhoods that provide the majority of school aged children are not experiencing the turnover that would sustain school aged population levels,” he said in explaining the enrollment decline.

The coming grade realignment plan will see 4th grade students start in August 2026 and attend Morgan or Elda Elementary Schools, while 5th grade students will transition to Ross Middle School.

According to Ross school officials, the district is “actively exploring new, long-term uses for the current Ross Intermediate School building.

These may include, they said, establishing a district welcome center and consolidated administrative offices, which would move enrollment, EMIS, and central functions back into a portion of the intermediate building.

“Other future partnerships are also being considered, with a goal to present a more detailed plan by early 2026,” said officials.

District officials also stated the decision reflects “the district’s concern for ongoing uncertainty surrounding Ohio’s Fair School Funding Formula and the potential implications of future property tax reform, both of which impact long-term financial planning for school districts like Ross.”

“In the face of these unpredictable funding conditions, district leaders are taking proactive steps to ensure the most efficient use of space and staffing while continuing to deliver high-quality instruction.”

Rice said the redistricting decision “follows months of planning, data analysis and open community engagement through (online community) conversations held earlier this month.

“This decision reflects our commitment to being good stewards of the community’s resources while staying focused on student success,” he said.

“We’re not just closing a building — we’re planning for the future, with care, strategy, and community partnership at the heart of everything we do.”

“This was not a decision we took lightly, but one we felt was necessary to ensure the long-term stability of our district,” said Greg Young, president of the Ross Board of Education.

“We believe this realignment is the right step to preserve the quality of education our families expect while preparing for ever-changing funding methods from the state,” said Young.

More planning details will be developed with public input in early 2026, said district officials.