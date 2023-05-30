3 shot outside bar in Springdale, police say

SPRINGDALE — Two people are in the hospital after a triple shooting outside a bar in Springdale, police said.
Officers responded to a call for shots fired at the Boulevard Bar on Northland Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Springdale police said.
When they arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot, investigators said. Another gunshot victim was found in the Montgomery area. All three were taken to the hospital. One of the victims has been released. Two remain hospitalized, police said.
Investigators said they believe the victims were shot outside the bar in the parking lot. No shell casings were found inside the bar.
Police said they found at least 2 dozen shell casings in the area. A witness said he heard at least 20 shots.
There were around 70 evidence markers on the scene.
Dispatchers received nearly a dozen 911 calls. Most were from people inside the bar. One caller said a female bartender was shot in the arm and was on the ground. In another call, someone can be heard saying “please don’t let me die.”
Investigators have not provided any suspect information.
Northland Boulevard was closed in both directions between Springfield Pike and Olde Gate Drive for around five hours. The roadway reopened shortly before 6 a.m.
No other information was made available.
About the Author