3 Ross school leaders look back as retirement looms

Retiring in the spring is Gerri Bolin from Ross Intermediate, Tom Perry at Morgan Elementary and Chris Saylor from Ross Middle School.

The smallish, largely rural school system has for more than a decade been consistently rated by the state as the best overall academic performer among Butler County’s 10 public school districts.

They recently shared with the Journal-News the emotional impact of their pending departures from the Ross Schools community they have grown close to over the decades.

“For me, one of the most significant takeaways is the profound sense of belonging that comes from serving the community where you live and raise your family,” said Bolin of Ross Intermediate School.

“My family moved here twenty-three years ago, and being both a parent and an educator allowed me to see the ‘Ross Experience’ from every angle,” said Bolin.

“Watching my son thrive here—mentored and supported by remarkable staff—reinforced my belief that Ross is a district deeply committed to its students. I leave with a heart full of gratitude for the trust this community placed in me and immense pride in having been part of a district that truly feels like home.”

“I will forever cherish the relationships built along the way—with students in my classroom, student-athletes on the tennis courts, families, colleagues, and friends who have shaped my life in meaningful and lasting ways.”

Fellow veteran school administrator Tom Perry of Morgan Elementary said, “My greatest emotional takeaway is the power of a school community centered on care and the well-being of the ‘whole child.’”

“Over the past 30 years, I’ve learned that academic excellence—such as being the highest rated elementary in Butler County and recently being named a National Blue Ribbon School—only happens when you have a staff and a community that share a deep, personal commitment to children,” said Perry.

“Ross has been an absolutely great district to work in and to send my own three children to. The relationships built with my colleagues, students, and families are my most treasured memories, and they serve as a reminder that when a school community works together, we create a learning environment second to none.”

Chris Saylor, leader of Ross Middle School, echoed his colleagues, saying his years in the school system were at first a homecoming for the Ross graduate when he moved from nearby Hamilton Schools as a teacher in 2001 that grew even closer during his decades.

“When I reflect on my time at Ross Schools, one word rises above all others: family. Ross has never simply been where I worked — it has always been home,” said Saylor.

“What I stepped back into was more than a district; it was a community united by shared values, deep roots, and an unwavering commitment to doing what is best for kids. Over 32 years in education - including 25 years as an administrator at Ross Middle School and 22 as principal - I have been honored to serve in countless roles, all centered on creating meaningful academic, artistic and athletic opportunities for our students.”

“What stands out most are the people. I have watched our staff face challenges with resilience and heart, always standing shoulder to shoulder to support students. I will miss the daily moments - hallway smiles, proud achievements, quiet conversations that remind you why this work matters,” said Saylor, whose children are Ross graduates and his mother taught in the district.

“Ross is woven into our family’s story. As I begin my next chapter, I do so with gratitude and a full heart, knowing the greatest gift Ross has given me is a lasting sense of belonging. It is, and always will be, home.