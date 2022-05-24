journal-news logo
3 public meetings to present Lakota facilities’ proposals, answer residents’ questions

The public is being urged by Lakota school officials to consider attending an upcoming meeting and presentation on how the school district may address its facilities needs in the coming years. Some of the two dozen school buildings in Butler County’s largest school system are aging or increasingly inadequate when it comes to providing modern learning spaces for 17,000 students or even more in the future, Lakota officials said recently. (File Photo\Journal-News)

The public is being urged by Lakota school officials to consider attending an upcoming meeting and presentation on how the school district may address its facilities needs in the coming years.

Some of the two dozen school buildings in Butler County’s largest school system are aging or increasingly inadequate when it comes to providing modern learning spaces for 17,000 students or even more in the future, Lakota officials said recently.

The district has announced three public meetings – including school tours of buildings and their aging facilities – which will include chances for the public to share their opinions.

“Just driving by our schools won’t give you a clear picture of the state of the building,” said Chris Passarge, chief operations officer for Ohio’s ninth largest school system.

“It’s important that our community gain a better understanding about anticipated costs for updating and maintaining our aging facilities,” said Passarge, who added the average age of Lakota’s facilities is over 33 years.

School officials have previously said they have not determined when residents in West Chester and Liberty townships would be asked to vote on a proposed school tax increase to fund the facilities’ upgrades.

The facilities proposal would also include new grade-band configurations eliminating the standalone freshman buildings, bringing grades 9-12 to the Lakota East and Lakota West high schools among many other changes, said officials.

The first three community meetings are scheduled for:

● Tuesday, May 31 - West Freshman School

● Wednesday, June 1 - Hopewell Junior School

● Monday, June 6 - Woodland Elementary School

Building tours will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the meetings starting promptly at 7 p.m.

