3 injured in Fairfield bar shooting

At least three people are injured following an overnight shooting at a bar in Fairfield.
Officers with Fairfield Police Department responded to Lugnutz Bar and Grill around 1:33 a.m. Sunday for a call about a shooting.
When they arrived, police said they found two people shot. It was later discovered there was another gunshot victim, making it three total. That person was taken to a local hospital by an unknown party. No word on the victims’ conditions.
WCPO’s reporter at the scene said police have not said whether they have made any arrests in the shooting yet.
Police also have not released any information about the people who were shot.
In Other News
1
Your donations provide food to local families in need
2
Middletown hoping Holiday Whopla brings customers to local businesses
3
Fairfield’s budget to accommodate more first responders in 2022
4
Former Butler Co. treasurer Mary Law was ‘a political powerhouse’
5
Henry Cepluch had deep passion for local arts
About the Author