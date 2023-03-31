3 in West Chester crash taken to hospital; 1 critical

Three people involved in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in West Chester were injured and taken to West Chester Medical Center.
The crash at Ohio 747 and Premiere Way caused police to close Ohio 747 between Union Centre and Port Union roads while it is under investigation.
Township officials said two people suffered non-life threatening injuries and one was critically injured. They did not say what may have caused the crash, but the road would be closed for several hours Friday afternoon.
