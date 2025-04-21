3 honored with Everest Awards for impact to West Chester community

“These distinguished leaders exemplify the dedication, vision, and hard work that have been instrumental in the growth and success of our region along the I-75 Corridor,” said Joe Hinson, the chambers president and chief executive officer.

“Larry, Tim, and Rick have each made a lasting impact on our community, and their contributions continue to inspire and shape the future of the I-75 Corridor This year’s event is a celebration of their legacy and the incredible work they do to elevate the quality of life and business in our region.”

A founding member of the Community Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Wester-Liberty townships, Brueshaber chairs the West Chester Economic Development Council. Her served on the original 2020 Vision Committee and went on to chair two addition committees.

Brueshaber now chairs the Butler County Criminal Justice Board and is vice-chairman of LEC retirement communities. He created the Doug Brueshaber Memorial Fund following the death of his son.

Schwartz became president and chief executive officer of Winsupply in 1998 where he oversaw a tripling of sales. The retired United States Air Force lieutenant colonel is president of the Schiewetz Foundation, which supports Miami Valley charitable organizations is a member the Rotary Club of Dayton and the Fairmont Presbyterian Church.

He’s now on the Academic Council for Wright State University’s Center for Civics, Culture and Workforce.

Trant became the first chief executive officer of G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc. nearly five years ago after holding several executive roles at PepsiCo North America, Sysco Inc. and Barfresh Food Group. He serves on the boards for the Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Association, American Beverage Association and Dr. Pepper Bottlers Association.

He supports Special Olympics Ohio, leading the company’s participation in the annual Polar Plunge fundraiser.

Service as Master of Ceremonies for the event is Pete Scalia, host of WCPO’s Cincy Lifestyle. The keynote speaker is Ruben Gonzalez, a four-time Olympian and national luge champion.

Tickets are $135 each, table of eight, $1,080; or corporate tables, $1,500.

Information/tickets: 513-777-3600.