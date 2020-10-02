3 coworkers charged with assault in Butler County after incident on the way to lunch

Moore allegedly made a U-turn in the intersection and parked his car and exited the vehicle as Murr approached. The two took a fighting stance and Murr threw two punches Moore was able to avoid but Akers then allegedly came into the roadway with an eight-foot long 1″X2″ piece of lumber, which he threw at Moore, hitting him in the stomach. Moore caught it before it fell to the ground and struck Akers with it, breaking it over his arm.

Moore then fell down and Akers struck him several times with a piece of the broken lumber. Moore tried to run away but was hit several more times, causing it to break again.

Akers allegedly threw a piece of the broken lumber at Moore but missed and Murr picked up another piece of the lumber and threw it at Moore’s driver-side door. Murr stood in front of the vehicle and continued with verbal provocation. Moore sped away forcing Murr to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.

Murr told the officer Moore returned and tried to fight but several punches did not connect.

Police arrived to sort out what happened and later in the day identified another witness. The surveillance video was obtained from a nearby business as well as two videos which surfaced online later in the day.

Moore, Murr and Akers were all charged with assault and Murr was additionally charged with criminal damaging for the damage to the vehicle. Moore provided an estimate for that damage.