3 coworkers charged with assault in Butler County after incident on the way to lunch

A report of a fight in progress brought police to the 5900 block of Fairfield Road in Oxford at 12:05 p.m. on Sept. 22.
On arrival, officers found Ryan Moore, 29, with a cut across his abdomen and bleeding as well as several marks on his back and forearms. Also allegedly identified as being in the fight were Kyle Murr, 36, and Anthony Akers, 47.
Three witnesses were identified.
It was learned the group in two vehicles work together and were on their way to lunch. Moore was stopped in traffic on Fairfield Road near Lynn Street with one of the witnesses as a passenger. The other two witnesses were in a vehicle behind them. Murr and Akers were on foot and made comments about Moore driving too fast past a residence where children live. The situation escalated with Murr telling officers Moore had threatened them. One of the witnesses said in his statement they had threatened him.
As Moore began to drive away, Murr allegedly threw a cup of tea at the vehicle causing it to splatter inside and outside the vehicle. That much of the incident was agreed on by all parties but the investigation into what happened after that included using witness statements and surveillance video.
Moore allegedly made a U-turn in the intersection and parked his car and exited the vehicle as Murr approached. The two took a fighting stance and Murr threw two punches Moore was able to avoid but Akers then allegedly came into the roadway with an eight-foot long 1″X2″ piece of lumber, which he threw at Moore, hitting him in the stomach. Moore caught it before it fell to the ground and struck Akers with it, breaking it over his arm.
Moore then fell down and Akers struck him several times with a piece of the broken lumber. Moore tried to run away but was hit several more times, causing it to break again.
Akers allegedly threw a piece of the broken lumber at Moore but missed and Murr picked up another piece of the lumber and threw it at Moore’s driver-side door. Murr stood in front of the vehicle and continued with verbal provocation. Moore sped away forcing Murr to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.
Murr told the officer Moore returned and tried to fight but several punches did not connect.
Police arrived to sort out what happened and later in the day identified another witness. The surveillance video was obtained from a nearby business as well as two videos which surfaced online later in the day.
Moore, Murr and Akers were all charged with assault and Murr was additionally charged with criminal damaging for the damage to the vehicle. Moore provided an estimate for that damage.