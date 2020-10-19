3 Butler County districts will send more students back to buildings this week

“We believe this is a very good and safe return to school plan,” Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. told the school board when the decision to update the plan was made.

Masks will be required for students and school staff. Social distancing will also be encouraged and monitored, said Styles, and students and staff will be required to do school day health assessments before sending their children to school.

At each of the city schools' 10 buildings there will be a quarantine room where students will be kept – until their parents can pick them up - if they report coronavirus symptoms.

At Talawanda, students will return to in-person classes on Tuesday after learning remotely so far this year. The plan also sets up three extra days at the end of this quarter for staff development time to prepare. Those three days will be this coming Wednesday through Friday, the final three days of the quarter.

Monroe will also gave families the choice to return to in-person classes on Tuesday after no school is held today for preparation.

“Monroe district’s leadership team looked at several state and local resources for health data and considerations, consultation with other school districts, and feedback on our academic progress before making this decision,” Kathy Demers, superintendent of the school system, said when the decision was announced.

Monroe had been offering a hybrid schedule of classes involving students attending alternate days.

