3 Butler County care facilities report double-digit resident cases this week

In this week’s update, three facilities in Butler County showed double-digits in active cases. They are:

Doverwood-Ashley Place: 25 resident cases (27 total during the pandemic), 12 staff cases (15 total)

Fairfield Pavilion (also known as Majestic Care of Fairfield): 16 resident cases (19 total), 2 staff cases (6 total)

Glen Meadows: 12 resident cases (13 total), 5 staff cases (8 total)

Nine facilities in the county recorded active resident cases in the past week, as well.