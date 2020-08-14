29 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Robert Logsdon, 125 Timber Hill Drive, #C2, Hamilton; indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons.

Steven T. Hurst, 2025 Exeter Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Steven Michael Koontz, 21088 Lakeview Drive, Lawrenceburg, In.; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Samuel A. Campbell, 3600 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons (direct), and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct).

Dustin R. Holly, 4178 Miami Western Drive, Oxford; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Samantha Lee Harvey, 631 Woodlawn Ave., #103, Hamilton; indicted on two counts each of aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault (direct), and one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence (direct), and operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana (direct).

Jonaethyn E. Edwards, 7990 Trinity Shore Circle, Apt. 7, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (direct).

Jayson Wilmont, 326 N. 8th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Charles Sparks, 81 Garfiled Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Douglas A. Carney, 58 Laurel St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, theft from a person in a protected class (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).

Harry Price, Jr., 824 Belle Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Amber Music, 51 South D St., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, public indecency, and turn signal violation.

Starsha Yates, 455 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of promoting prostitution and loitering to engage in solicitation.

John Fackey, 72 Rockford Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and certified back to the lower court of one count of failure to control.

Amber Music, 51 South D St., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and tinted windows.

Curtis L. Fugazzi, 1520 Bonita Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of drugs.

Robert Nolan Doyle, 202 W. Home Ave., Trenton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, domestic violence, and violating a protection order.

Afrai Rai Harris, 1025 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Gianni Ramon Bankston, 1025 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of robbery, and criminal damaging or endangering.

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Calvin Moore, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Guy E. Mansfield, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

James Brooks III, 6408 Glenmont Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Crystal R. Polley, 216 Roberts Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Samuel Campbell, 112 Timber Ridge Drive, Carlisle; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Della Mosley, 101 Forston Ave., Lexington, Ky.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Pugh, 1877 Ohio 73, Hillsboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Mathew G. Venable, 1207 Mound Road, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Reed Jr., 10128 Eby Road, Germantown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Tracy Edwards, 105 1st St., Apt. E, Point Pleasant, W.V.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.