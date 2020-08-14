29 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.
A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.
———
BUTLER COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:
Robert Logsdon, 125 Timber Hill Drive, #C2, Hamilton; indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons.
Steven T. Hurst, 2025 Exeter Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Steven Michael Koontz, 21088 Lakeview Drive, Lawrenceburg, In.; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
Samuel A. Campbell, 3600 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons (direct), and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct).
Dustin R. Holly, 4178 Miami Western Drive, Oxford; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.
Samantha Lee Harvey, 631 Woodlawn Ave., #103, Hamilton; indicted on two counts each of aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault (direct), and one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence (direct), and operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana (direct).
Jonaethyn E. Edwards, 7990 Trinity Shore Circle, Apt. 7, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (direct).
Jayson Wilmont, 326 N. 8th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Charles Sparks, 81 Garfiled Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Douglas A. Carney, 58 Laurel St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, theft from a person in a protected class (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).
Harry Price, Jr., 824 Belle Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.
Amber Music, 51 South D St., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, public indecency, and turn signal violation.
Starsha Yates, 455 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of promoting prostitution and loitering to engage in solicitation.
John Fackey, 72 Rockford Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and certified back to the lower court of one count of failure to control.
Amber Music, 51 South D St., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and tinted windows.
Curtis L. Fugazzi, 1520 Bonita Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of drugs.
Robert Nolan Doyle, 202 W. Home Ave., Trenton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, domestic violence, and violating a protection order.
Afrai Rai Harris, 1025 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery and felonious assault.
Gianni Ramon Bankston, 1025 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of robbery, and criminal damaging or endangering.
———
WARREN COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:
Calvin Moore, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.
Guy E. Mansfield, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.
James Brooks III, 6408 Glenmont Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, and aggravated possession of drugs.
Crystal R. Polley, 216 Roberts Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.
Samuel Campbell, 112 Timber Ridge Drive, Carlisle; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Della Mosley, 101 Forston Ave., Lexington, Ky.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Pugh, 1877 Ohio 73, Hillsboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Mathew G. Venable, 1207 Mound Road, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Reed Jr., 10128 Eby Road, Germantown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Tracy Edwards, 105 1st St., Apt. E, Point Pleasant, W.V.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.