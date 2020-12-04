28 people indicted in Butler and Warren Counties

Randall W. Colwell, 1200 Golfclub 10 Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, and carrying concealed weapons.

Jennie Lou Ort, 20 Moore St., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of resisting arrest.

Jerry Oliver, 20 Moore St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of assault and resisting arrest.

Curtis Mitchell, 1108 Ellen Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated robbery.

Nathan Cotton, 5722 Peabody Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated robbery.

Anthony Pressler, 410 Franklin St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Carl Napier, Jr., 1943 Resor Road, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear.

Raameece Collier, 85 Westbrook Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Daeshawn Raheem Lattimore, 2415 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct) and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, assault, receipt of proceeds derived from the commission of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings, criminal damaging or endangering, driving under suspension, reckless operation,

Tiffany Strong, 230 Judy Drive, Oxford; certified back to the lower court on one count of petty theft.

Jeremy A. Earles, 9007 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester; indicted on six counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct) , five counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

Jamie R. Egner, 502 Stanley St., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of possessing drug abuse instruments.

Tyonne Deonte Thomas, 1835 Vance St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct), and one count of having weapons while under disability (direct).

Villani Freeman, 5399 Aster Park Drive, Apt. 7, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying concealed weapons.

James Wayne Martin, 616 Baltimore, Middletown; indicted on five counts of criminal damaging or endangering, one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, assault, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, and reckless operation.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Dale Jesse Hundley III, 1809 Vanda Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Christopher Lee Wenz, 218 Howman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Shawn Carozza, 4346 Natchez Ave., Trotwood; indicted on four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, one count each tampering with evidence, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, and having weapons while under disability.

Brittany Jones, 4346 Natchez Ave., Trotwood; indicted on two counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, one count each of tampering with evidence, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Julian Denny Alejo, 4686 Croftshire Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Dean John Garbenis, 1065 E. Main St., Apt. 81, Lebanon; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Kendra Lucas, 622 Lakeshore Drive, Scottsburg, In.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

David C. Ridenour, 101 Walnut St., Apt. 6, Lebanon; indicted on one count of rape.

Veronica Maxine Samples, 104 E. 7th St., Apt. 6, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, petty theft, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Heven Daniel Bereket, 2902 Fourtowers Drive, Apt. 10, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Gerald Wayne Pearson II, 54 Kemp Ave., Germantown; indicted on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

James Corbet Boswell III, 6642 Lakeside Drive, Apt. 101G, West Chester; indicted on two counts of theft from a person in a protected class.

Jason W. Allen, 6257 Manila Road, Goshen; indicted on one count each of possession of marijuana; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.