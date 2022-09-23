23 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Skippy D. Revelee, 66 Ramsey Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

Joshua R. Matthews, 301 S. Main St., Seven Mile; indicted on one count each of burglary and vandalism (direct).

Shi Re Fairbanks, 3036 Elora Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and driving under suspension (direct).

Shawn M. Brooks, 6840 Yankee Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of heroin.

Jordan Terell Sharpe, 773 Holyoke Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Deasa R. Robinson, 4544 Glenway Ave., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of telecommunications harassment.

James L. Smith, Jr., 6897 Founders Row, Apt. 112, West Chester; indicted on one count of theft.

Wilk Michael Brock, 505 N. 9th St., Hamilton; indicted on three counts each of breaking and entering, and possessing criminal tools, and one count each of vandalism and petty theft.

Amanda A. Hagen, 1539 Jackson Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and violating a protection order.

Luis Angel Garcia-Morales, 2413 Easton Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Malcolm C. Hughes, The Cove Motel, 2800 Dixie Hwy., #155, Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Jerry C. Adams, Jr., 1787 N. Staunton Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Timothy Allen, 3906 Jewell Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and falsification.

Robert Dean South, 4393 Eastern Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Jovon Carnell Shawn McCoy, 1839 Berkley Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Tyler Wayne Frederick Smith, 122 Linden St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of escape.

Johnny Joseph Michael Rhodus, 891 Fiesta Court, Carlisle; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Roy Gaddis, 53 De Sales Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason S. Cockerham, 884 Shawhan Road, Morrow; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and falsification.

Donald Bernard Murphy, 3915 Hamilton Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of illegal cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Edward Boswell, 6642 Lakeside Drive, Apt. 101G, West Chester; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Paul Jesse Fisher, 27 N. Sycamore St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of domestic violence; disrupting public services; obstructing official business; intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case; aggravated menacing; and violating a protection order.

James Ricky Davidson, 4084 Country Mill Road, Burlington, Ky.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.