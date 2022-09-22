Warren County prosecutor will not take Clearcreek Twp. police shooting to grand jury

“Although it was unfortunate, everything was correctly within the law,” Terrill said. “We feel for the Evers family and for our two officers who have gone through this.”

He said the department will be reviewing the OBCI investigation report as well as looking at departmental policy issues. Terrill said he’s have more comments and information on Friday. He also thanked the OBCI and Fornshell’s office for their assistance in the investigation.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Ney was moved a few days ago from the intensive care unit to a rehabilitation unit at Miami Valley Hospital.

Terrill said the recent surgery was effective on officer Ney, who was shot in the face during a July 12 domestic incident.

Terrill said Ney is alert, is eating, and is getting help walking as he starts his rehab all over again. He said they are working on Ney’s cognitive functions and that he still has blood clots in his chest in front of his lungs.

Ney was operated on about three weeks ago to patch a fracture in his skull and has been hospitalized for the past few weeks. Terrill said the surgery to plug the hole in his skull that allowed air to get into his brain was successful.

Ney was shot July 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 5900 block of north Ohio 48 in Clearcreek Twp. in Warren County. He and Sgt. Nicole Cordero arrived at the horse farm of Evers, who was using his Gator ATV to ram his wife’s vehicle multiple times. Terrill said officers had been to the Evers farm in the past for neighbor disputes and that officers were aware he could be armed.

Evers, 65, eventually began talking with police, then suddenly fired two shots at Ney. Cordero returned fire, shooting Evers. Evers also shot himself, and died at the scene.

Ney initially was released from the hospital on July 20 but had to return for medical procedures to address blood clots and other complications stemming from the shooting.