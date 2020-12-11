22 people indicted in Butler and Warren Counties

Explore Traffic stop leads to arrest nearly 5 years after Hamilton shooting killed Fairfield senior

Shane Stewart, 1029 Eaton Ave., #4, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Alexander R. Gurr, 7455 Keister Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of grand theft (direct).

Michael James Banks, 318 N. 10th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Lauren Beck, 4442 Cabernet Court, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of felonious assault, one count each of felonious assault (direct), cruelty to companion animal, and failure to stop after an accident.

Reginald L. Thompson, II, 2464 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of assault and violating a protection order.

Robert Chalice Sauer, III, 1001 Grove St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of violating a protection order (direct), one count each violating a protection order, assault, extortion (direct), voyeurism (direct), and nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images (direct).

Christopher S. Salcedo, 717 Prytania Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation, and attempted breaking and entering.

Margo B. Barefield, 216 W. Cherry Drive, Trotwood; indicted on two counts of complicity to trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), and one count of tampering with evidence (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

George Lee Campbell Jr., 30 Royal Drive, Springboro; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Jasmin A. Deramus, 529 Elberson Ave., Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft and petty theft.

Christian Iesha Dyles, 1919 Garden Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Tishchelle Lashay Johnson, 4242 Century Lane, Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft and petty theft.

Ricky Wesley Blankenship, 348 N. Section St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of attempted trespass in a habitation, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and assault.

Adam Turkelson, 446 Hoffman Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Rodney Lamarr Crisp, 150 Bradbury Pointe Drive, Richmond, Ky.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and violating a protection order.

Brandy Starkey, 3707 Halls Creek Road, Morrow; indicted on 20 counts of forgery and two counts of theft.

Steven Allen Friend, 160 Grandview Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Levar D. Williams, 1229 Everett Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction; and resisting arrest.

Cheryl Lynn Smith, 107 Candlewood Court, Germantown; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Millard Allen, 207 W. Pike St., Morrow; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Marshall McCright, 5845 Manchester Bridge Drive, Orlando, Fl.; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittany N. Brunk, 415 N. Mechanic St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.