Police: Juvenile shot during robbery at West Chester apartment complex

A juvenile was shot in connection with a robbery on Monday night at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex on Wyndtree Drive.
The shooting happened in the parking lot at about 10 p.m. The victim is a juvenile, who is not a West Chester resident or affiliated with the apartment complex, drove to Mercy Fairfield Hospital for treatment.
The police report indicated the victim’s injury was major, but it was not clear what role the juvenile played in the robbery incident. No suspects have been identified.
“West Chester Police Department personnel are committed to the investigation of this case and the safety of our community,” a township release said. “Police believe this to be an isolated incident and not an ongoing threat or safety concern for the residents.”
Police are asking anyone who may have information related to this crime to contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231. Tips may also be submitted online through the WCPD anonymous tip line.