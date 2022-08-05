21-year-old man dies in Morgan Twp. crash

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced the driver in an early Friday crash in Morgan Twp. died at the scene.
The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on California Road north of Alert New London Road. The vehicle appeared to have gone off the roadway, struck a drainage pipe and flipped over into a creek.
The driver was a 21-year-old male and was the only person in the car, which was a Honda.
“The Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) responded and is handling the investigation,” states a release form the Sheriff’s Office. “At this time, there is no obvious indication of the cause of the crash.”
The driver’s ID is being withheld pending notification of the family.
In Other News
1
Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County...
2
Middletown zoning change makes way for 10-building apartment project
3
Lakota superintendent hopeful school year will be less impacted by...
4
Weekly guide: Things to do in Southwest Ohio
5
Butler County on pace for record number of suicides this year
About the Author