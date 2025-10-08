2025 Hamilton leaf collection: When yours will be scooped up

To find your location’s date, visit the “My Home” page and type in your address. The City is also sending texts to alert customers of leaf collection this year. The City put out some guidelines to help streamline the leaf collection process:

Do not bag your leaves; bagged leaves will not be picked up by the City

Make sure your leaves are not under, between, or around parked cars

Do not put grass clippings, tree branches, or brush in with your leaves as these materials will not be picked up

Rake your leaves out no earlier than the weekend prior to the scheduled pick up

These are current routes the City has listed:

Nov. 3-7

Route #1 - An area bounded on the north by High Street to the intersection of High and Erie Blvd; on the east by the corporation line; on the west by Erie Blvd to the intersection of Erie and High Street; and on the south by the corporation line. Route #2 - An area bounded on the north by Laurel Avenue to the intersection of Laurel and Zimmerman Avenue; on the east by the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway; on the west by River Road and the corporation line; and on the south by the corporation line.

Nov. 10-14

Route #3 - An area bounded on the north by Pershing Avenue and Maple Avenue; on the east by the S Erie Blvd to the intersection of S Erie and Lincoln Avenue; on the west by Neilan Blvd; and on the south by Laurel Avenue to the intersection of Laurel and Zimmerman Avenue. Route #9 - An area bounded on the north by Millville Avenue to the intersection of Millville and Smalley Blvd; on the east by Ross Avenue and the Great Miami River; on the west by Wasserman Road; and on the south by New London Road and Ross-Hanover Road. Route #10 - An area bounded on the north by New London Road and Ross-Hanover Road; on the east by Smalley Blvd, Wasserman Rd and the corporation line; on the west the corporation line; and on the south by the corporation line.

Nov. 17-21

Route #4 - An area bounded on the north by the corporation line; on the east by the corporation line; on the west by N 3rd Street and N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. to the intersection of N MLK and Maple Avenue; and on the south by Maple Avenue and High Street. Route #5 - An area bounded on the north by Rhea Avenue; on the east by N 3rd Street and N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. to the intersection of N MLK and Pershing Avenue; on the west by Eaton Avenue, Main Street, and Neilan Blvd; and on the south by Pershing Avenue.

Dec. 1-5

Route #7 - An area bounded on the north by the corporation line; on the east by Eaton Avenue; on the west by the corporation line; and on the south by the Main Street to the intersection of Main, Eaton, and Millville Avenue.

Dec. 8-12

Route #6 - An area bounded on the north by the corporation line; on the east by the corporation line and N B Street; on the west by Eaton Avenue from its intersection with Gordon Smith Blvd to its intersection with Rhea Avenue; and on the south by Rhea Avenue. Route #8 - An area bounded on the north by the corporation line; on the east by the Main Street to the intersection of Main, Eaton, and Millville Avenue; on the west by the corporation line and Smalley Blvd; and on the south by Millville Avenue to the intersection of Millville and Smalley.

Dec. 15-30

Last weeks of leaf collection. Any routes that are behind schedule will be completed and crews will perform spot collection throughout the City during this time.

Rumpke pickup

The City says Rumpke will pick up leaves bagged properly (contained in yard waste bags or trash cans clearly marked ‘Yard Waste’ and weighing less than 50 pounds) in limited quantities all year, maximum of six cans or bags per week.”