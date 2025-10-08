Hamilton Joe gets an Ohio Historical Marker at L.J. Smith Park

Now, an Ohio Historical Marker honoring the man known as “Hamilton Joe” and the Ol’ Lefthander will be dedicated on Oct. 18. The marker recognizes the fact Nuxhall was discovered at this park and his community and charitable work.

In 2019, Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller announced to the Fairfield Optimist Club the Ohio History Connection, which allows the installation of Ohio historical markers, accepted the application to place such a marker at the North End fields.

Kim Nuxhall, the youngest son of the man known as “Hamilton Joe,” said is an honor to see his hometown continue to honor him 18 years after his death.

“I really am not being flippant about this, I’m really running out of adjectives,” he said. “I know to me what it would mean to Dad.”

To have the marker isn’t just the place where Nuxhall was discovered by the Reds, his son said.

“It’s where they grew up, where they hung out, where they played ball, that’s where it all happened,” he said. “I’m as touched as they would be. That’s the best way to describe it, and overwhelmed.”

After his playing career, Nuxhall entered the radio booth calling Reds games. He retired from calling games fulltime until Oct. 3, 2004, but had been in the booth on a part-time basis until 2007.

The marker references to his familiar sign-off: “Rounding third and headed for home.” One side depicts his early life and historic debut. The other side depicts his community and charitable involvement. His life after his debut, including the legacy project known as The Nuxhall Foundation, which oversees the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Field and the high school scholarship fund.

Tim Spoonster, Jeff Gambrell and Hamilton Parks Conservancy Director Adam Cornette were involved getting the Ohio Historical Marker, Mayor Moeller said at last week’s State of the City address.

This marker is the latest community honor bestowed on by the cities of Hamilton and Fairfield, which murals, streets, ballfields and statues are named in his honor. The city of Cincinnati in 2008 renamed a section of Main Street in front of the Reds stadium for Nuxhall, and there is a statue of Nuxhall in front of the stadium.

Joe Nuxhall died Nov. 15, 2007, at the age of 79.