2025 Hamilton Citizen of the Year is Tyler McCleary, founder of HamilTurkey

From co-leading the Hamilton Amusement and Hospitality Association (HAHA) and being president of the City of Sculpture to founding the HamilTurkey initiative, which helped feed upward of 8,000 people this past Thanksgiving, McCleary said none of what he’s done was by himself.

“Over my lifetime, there’s at least 1,000 people I’d have to thank for me being where I am today,” said McCleary. “It’s a team sport. All of this is.”

In her nomination letter, Kim Neal Davis, Inspiration Studios executive director, said McCleary “has left a remarkable mark on the city through his exceptional dedication to community service and fostering meaningful connections.”

McCleary, 35, serves as a volunteer on several boards around the city and has developed partnerships with local organizations and businesses that “have created innovative solutions to address pressing community needs.”

“He has demonstrated a profound commitment to building a stronger and more connected Hamilton,” she wrote. “His ability to transcend his daily work and inspire positive change has solidified his legacy as a true champion of the city.”

Boys and Girls Clubs of Hamilton Executive Director Tommy John said in his nomination letter that McCleary has “embodied the spirit of service and community leadership.”

“Tyler has brought hope and joy to families, ensuring no one is left behind during the holiday season,” he wrote, adding that he leaves “a legacy of kindness and unity that will resonate for years to come.”

McCleary said while many people have written a lot of nice things about him, the award is not about him. He has just been the quarterback leading a championship team.

“I didn’t do any of this by myself,” he said. “I’m proud of what I’ve done, but there’s a lot more to do. I was inspired early one by a lot of these Hamiltonians, some of who won this award, but others who do really good work. I’m just trying to do my part.”

McCleary also hopes he can encourage to get more people involved because that will lead to “the more good we can do and hopefully keep pushing forward.”

The Hamilton Citizen of the Year honor is awarded through the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, and recipients are honored at the Chamber’s annual meeting. McCleary will be honored on Jan. 30, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill.