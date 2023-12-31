2023 Citizen of the Year: Dr. Bryan Hornfeck

Through a partnership between the Talawanda School District Health & Wellness Coordinator and the Oxford Community Foundation, the program was able to begin in March 2023. Grants and other funding pay for supplies and hygienists, while Dr. Hornfeck donates his time.

Dr. Hornfeck was nominated for Oxford Citizen of the Year by Talawanda School District Social Workers Kelley Franks, Chelsea Pike, Chrissy Rolfes, and Madison Wetzel. Ms. Wetzel, a Talawanda High School Social Worker, writes “Dr. Hornfeck does not expect a public appreciation, and he would be content to continue doing this work silently. However, his impact is too great and we would love to recognize the way he is serving our community in such a huge way.”

Marshall Elementary School Social Worker Chrissy Rolfes writes, “It has been a heartening experience to witness him and his office staff work with our students. I don’t know if the true impact of his kindness and willingness to meet these difficult needs can be accurately realized. Having a kindergartener tell me she ‘gets’ to go back to see Dr. Bryan for additional fillings speaks to the kindness and treatment his patients experience, regardless of their circumstances.”

The nomination includes testimony from a parent: “Our family was having difficulties finding a dentist who took our insurance. Dr. Hornfeck and his office took great care of us. He saw all three of my children, even performing a root canal, all free of charge to us. At a time when we are experiencing financial difficulties, and the holidays were right around the corner, this has been such a blessing for us. Thanks again to Dr. Hornfeck and his office for being so amazing.”

Kramer Elementary School Social Worker Chelsea Pike writes “[Dr. Hornfeck’s] partnership with our district, providing dental work for students in need, has been such a blessing to our students!”