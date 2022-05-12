journal-news logo
20 train cars derail, tracks damaged in Mad River Twp.

Several train cars derailed and railroad tracks were damaged Thursday afternoon, May 12, 2022, in Mad River Twp. in Clark County. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Several train cars derailed Thursday night, which damaged railroad tracks in Clark County.

The derailment that happened about a quarter-mile from Old Mill Road in Mad River Twp. involved a Norfolk Southern train.

Norfolk Southern said reports were that 20 cars went off the rails but there were no injuries. Crews responded to the scene along with additional support to rerail cars and otherwise clear the scene.

The Enon-Mad River Twp. Fire Department and EMS asked residents on social media to avoid the area of Lower Valley Pike and Old Mill Road while they work.

Following the derailment, some of the train cars with damaged connectors were still on the tracks.

We are working to learn more information and will update this report.

