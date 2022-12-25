20 single-family homes may be built on former Middletown school property

He said the city of Middletown solicited a request for qualifications for the redevelopment of the former Roosevelt School for the construction of a new, single-family residential subdivision. City staff reviewed the submissions earlier this year and is recommending the city engage with Ohio Regional Contractors for the project, he said.

He said the proposed agreement allows the developer the opportunity to perform pre-development and due diligence work on the site as the city’s designated real estate developer.

The developer has until December 2023 to complete the work and decide whether to move forward with its proposal under the terms and conditions contained in the agreement.

Cahall said the agreement also contains reversion provisions that protect the city’s interests in the event the development falters or the developer does not “satisfactorily complete” specified provisions even after the project site is conveyed to the developer.

The developer’s concept calls for the construction of up to 20 single-family residential dwellings fronting on Central Avenue and along a new public street to be constructed as part of the development.

According to the City Council packet, the project is required to provide a hiker/biker path connection from Central Avenue to nearby Sunset Park, specified architectural design standards/pre-approved home models and a deed restriction requiring owner occupancy for a period of 10 years for each new home.