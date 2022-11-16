journal-news logo
2 seriously injured after storage unit hits car in Fairfield

47 minutes ago

Two people were taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries after a storage unit fell off a semi truck’s trailer and hit their car, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

In a release, police said that at about 3:26 p.m. emergency crews responded to a crash on Dixie Highway at the railroad underpass near St. Clair Avenue.

Officers found that a semi truck hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, knocking the storage unit off the trailer to hit a Ford Fusion.

The two people in the Fusion sustained possibly serious injuries and were taken to Ft. Hamilton Hospital.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Dixie Highway between Symmes Road and Corwin Avenue was closed as police investigated the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

