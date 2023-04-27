X

2 new Casey’s convenience stores, fueling centers open in Butler County

By Journal-News
13 minutes ago

Casey’s, one of the largest convenience retailers in the United States, has opened two new stores in Butler County.

One is located on Watertower Boulevard in Liberty Twp., another is on Princeton Road in Fairfield Twp.

The Casey’s stores are offering grand opening specials and officials said its handmade pizzas make it the fifth-largest pizza chain in the nation.

Specials began Thursday and include buy one, get one big pizza slices, cookies and donuts. Casey’s has private labeled items at a discount, such as candy, soda, water and chips.

Those who shop the store may fuel up their vehicles, purchase snacks and freshly prepared items.

We’re excited to welcome our neighbors to our new stores where they can find everything they need to keep their day going, including our delicious handmade pizza, snacks and drinks, and other daily needs,” said Darren Rebelez, president and chief executive officer.

The local Casey’s stores, which are both more than 4,500 square feet in size, are open 5 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

The company recently made a $2,000 donation to the Open Door Food Pantry in Hamilton as a “we’re here” nod to the community.

Like other fueling centers, Casey’s has a rewards program for which patrons may register.

