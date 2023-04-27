2 new Casey’s convenience stores, fueling centers open in Butler County

We’re excited to welcome our neighbors to our new stores where they can find everything they need to keep their day going, including our delicious handmade pizza, snacks and drinks, and other daily needs,” said Darren Rebelez, president and chief executive officer.

The local Casey’s stores, which are both more than 4,500 square feet in size, are open 5 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

The company recently made a $2,000 donation to the Open Door Food Pantry in Hamilton as a “we’re here” nod to the community.

Like other fueling centers, Casey’s has a rewards program for which patrons may register.