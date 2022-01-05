2 Lakota bus drivers die; district supports grieving students

Two Lakota bus drivers recently passed in unrelated deaths, and district officials ae offering grief resources and counseling to student riders and fellow drivers this week.
The two drivers, Susan Brovey and Tony Heaton, died last week of unreported causes, according to a Dec. 30 note sent to school parents by Lakota officials.
“It is with great sadness that we are writing to share that two of our bus drivers — Tony Heaton of bus 53 and Susan Brovey of bus 58 have passed away,” stated the message from Lakota officials.
“Tony and Susan cared deeply for the students for the students they drove each day and we will miss them both.”
The 64-year-old Brovey, whose funeral service was handled by Hodapp Funeral Home on Sunday, had driven school buses for Lakota for the last three years.
According to the obituary published on Hodapp’s website, Brovey loved horses and dogs and “volunteered much of her time caring for horses and buying and selling antiques.”
No funeral information was available for Heaton, who had driven for the school system for six years.
Betsy Fuller, spokeswoman for Lakota Schools, said: “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of Susan and Tony.”
“When our principals shared this sad news with their families during break, they included resources about coping with loss. Our school counselors and therapists are available to speak with any student if needed,” Fuller said.
