Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

2 Lakota bus drivers die; district supports grieving students

Two Lakota school bus drivers recently died in unrelated deaths prompting school district officials to offer grief counseling earlier this week to student bus riders and fellow drivers. Susan Brovey had driven school buses for Lakota for three years and Tony Heaton for six years. (File Photo\Journal-News)
caption arrowCaption
Two Lakota school bus drivers recently died in unrelated deaths prompting school district officials to offer grief counseling earlier this week to student bus riders and fellow drivers. Susan Brovey had driven school buses for Lakota for three years and Tony Heaton for six years. (File Photo\Journal-News)

News
By , Staff Writer
26 minutes ago

Two Lakota bus drivers recently passed in unrelated deaths, and district officials ae offering grief resources and counseling to student riders and fellow drivers this week.

The two drivers, Susan Brovey and Tony Heaton, died last week of unreported causes, according to a Dec. 30 note sent to school parents by Lakota officials.

“It is with great sadness that we are writing to share that two of our bus drivers — Tony Heaton of bus 53 and Susan Brovey of bus 58 have passed away,” stated the message from Lakota officials.

“Tony and Susan cared deeply for the students for the students they drove each day and we will miss them both.”

Explore4 area teachers dying days apart have schools focused on grieving students

The 64-year-old Brovey, whose funeral service was handled by Hodapp Funeral Home on Sunday, had driven school buses for Lakota for the last three years.

According to the obituary published on Hodapp’s website, Brovey loved horses and dogs and “volunteered much of her time caring for horses and buying and selling antiques.”

No funeral information was available for Heaton, who had driven for the school system for six years.

Betsy Fuller, spokeswoman for Lakota Schools, said: “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of Susan and Tony.”

“When our principals shared this sad news with their families during break, they included resources about coping with loss. Our school counselors and therapists are available to speak with any student if needed,” Fuller said.

In Other News
1
Top local news for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
2
Butler County RTA needs drivers, or some routes might be suspended
3
Driver in semi rollover came inches from having ‘a really bad day’ when
4
Video: See inside a new store called ‘Of The Witches Cauldron’ in...
5
Middletown driver escapes after car catches fire

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top