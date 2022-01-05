2 Lakota bus drivers die; district supports grieving students

According to the obituary published on Hodapp’s website, Brovey loved horses and dogs and “volunteered much of her time caring for horses and buying and selling antiques.”

No funeral information was available for Heaton, who had driven for the school system for six years.

Betsy Fuller, spokeswoman for Lakota Schools, said: “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of Susan and Tony.”

“When our principals shared this sad news with their families during break, they included resources about coping with loss. Our school counselors and therapists are available to speak with any student if needed,” Fuller said.