2 killed in two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Twp. near Butler Tech

A Toyota Corolla was headed south on Ohio 4 and driven by an unidentified female when it crossed the center of the road and struck a Toyota minivan headed north, said Fairfield Twp. Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. Emergency crews were dispatched at 9:56 a.m. to Ohio 4 in front of Butler Tech

The driver of the Toyota minivan was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Cincinnati, McCroskey said. She died at the hospital. The driver of the Corolla died at the scene of the accident.