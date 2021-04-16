2 killed in two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Twp. near Butler Tech

Fairfield Twp. officers are investigating a double fatal, two-vehicle crash on Ohio 4 that happened this morning.
A Toyota Corolla was headed south on Ohio 4 and driven by an unidentified female when it crossed the center of the road and struck a Toyota minivan headed north, said Fairfield Twp. Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. Emergency crews were dispatched at 9:56 a.m. to Ohio 4 in front of Butler Tech
The driver of the Toyota minivan was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Cincinnati, McCroskey said. She died at the hospital. The driver of the Corolla died at the scene of the accident.
Credit: Nick Graham
“We’re unsure right now if it was a medical emergency,” McCroskey said. “We’ll know that when the coroner’s office rules on all that.”
He said speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy of the female who died at the scene of the crash, and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy of the female who died at the hospital.
The case remains under investigation.