2 injured in West Chester Twp. dog attack

Two people were injured when a dog attacked them Wednesday in a West Chester home.
Emergency responders were called to the home in the 8700 block of Cincinnati Dayton Road at 8:26 a.m. for help in the incident. Township spokesperson Barb Wilson said the dog’s owner has severe injuries to their arm.
A second person had less severe injuries, Wilson said. Both were taken to West Chester Hospital for treatment.
The Butler County Dog Warden was called to the scene. No other details have been released.
The American Veterinary Medical Association says more than 4.5 million Americans are bitten by dogs annually. More than 800,000 receive medical attention for them, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The West Chester incident Wednesday occurred shortly after National Dog Bite Awareness Week, which was June 4-10 and highlighted by the U.S. Postal Service. The USPS says more than 5,300 postal workers were attacked by dogs in 2022.
