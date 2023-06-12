Man accused of setting woman on fire could face death penalty

Robinson was initially indicted for attempted aggravated murder, as well as felonious assault and aggravated arson.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Monday the case will be presented to a grand jury for consideration of murder charges. The investigative evidence indicates an aggravated murder charge with specification for the death penalty if convicted could be one of those charges.

Gmoser pointed to elements of the crime that meet the death specification, including prior calculation alleging Scott was splashed with an accelerant in an upstairs bedroom well punched in the face by Robinson.

At arraignment on the original charges, defense attorney David Brewer entered a not-guilty plea on Robinson’s behalf and stated he had filed a motion questioning his client’s competency to stand trial. Judge Keith Spaeth ordered a forensic psychological evaluation and set a hearing for June 15.

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Katie Pridemore requested the judge set a high bond, outlining the trauma Scott suffered that included two teeth being knocked out by the roots in addition to the burns and injuries from jumping out a second floor window.

At the time of the arrest, Robinson was possibly having “suicidal ideations”, and while he has been in the Butler County Jail, phone calls to family indicate he is try to reach out to the victim, Pridemore said.

“The charges have become much more significant than the two charges filed in lower court,” Pridemore said. “The charges are particularly heinous and he poses a threat to society and especially the victim.”

In jail monitored phone calls, Robinson said he “wants someone to get into the hospital room, talk to the victim, talk her out of prosecuting, have her drop the charges ...” Pridemore said.

If out on bond, Pridemore said she believes he would try to have access to the victim “to harm her, to harass her and to intimidate her.”

Scott was in a bedroom of the home on Arroyo Ridge Court about 10:25 a.m. May 11 when she was hit in the face. She was then splashed with an accelerant and set on fire, according to McCroskey and court documents.

The neighbor called 911 and jumped a fence to help the woman.

“I see a little fire next to her and she is laying in the backyard,” the man told the dispatcher. “She is talking to me. She is hurt bad.”

The woman can be heard in the background saying, ”he set me on fire.”

The suspect, who was still in the residence, used gasoline, she said.

Then the caller said he saw smoke from coming from the house.

“He set the house on fire too, oh my God,” the caller said.

The man stayed with the injured woman assuring her help was on the way. He told dispatchers that he had a firearm, but was concerned about moving the woman. Dispatchers were also concerned for his safety since the suspect was believe to still be on the scene.