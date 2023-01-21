2 found injured in Fairfield Twp. roadway, 1 dies

Fairfield Twp. Police were called to the 3700 block of Canal Road early Saturday morning on reports of two people injured in the roadway.
When police arrive just before 1 a.m., they found an injured man and injured woman and learned they had been struck by a pickup truck that fled the scene following an altercation nearby.
“The victims were familiar with the occupants in the pickup truck and were able to provide information to officers,” states a release from the Fairfield Twp. PD.
Th occupants of the truck, both male, met officers at another location and said there had been a dispute among several people at a home nearby the location where the two were found injured.
“They were trying to get out of the area after being threatened with a gun,” police said of the people in the truck.
The two in the roadway were injured as the truck was fleeing the area, the police report states. The man, who was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton, was later pronounced dead.
The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Fairfield Twp. Police Dept. and Butler County coroner are investigating the case and have not released identities.
