2 found dead in Hamilton home, police investigating

Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home early this morning in Hamilton.
The two victims were found dead about about 6:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hamel Drive, police said.
The victims are believed to have suffered gunshot wounds, according to police. Detectives remain at the scene.
We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
