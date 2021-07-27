2 faulty hydrants ‘really troubling’ to Madison Twp. fire department while battling residential fire

He called these two faulty hydrants “really troubling” and they could have led to delays in getting water on the fire and injuring firefighters. He said this situation has occurred before in the township.

Phil Sackenheim, deputy general manager of the water district, said he had “no explanation” for what may have happened to the fire hydrants.

He said crews, as requested by the fire department, repaired three hydrants Monday morning.

Eventually, Hall said, firefighters reconnected the 2.5-inch cap and used that hydrant. Automatic mutual aid was called from Trenton and Wayne and Franklin townships, and after Deputy Chief Dave Runnells arrived on the scene, he called for aid from Middletown and St. Clair Twp. fire departments, Hall said.

The township’s 2,000-gallon pumper tank was used as a water supply, he said.

Not having effective fire hydrants “adds one more level” of concern for firefighters, Hall said.

The homeowners were out of town and guests were watching the house, the chief said. All the occupants escaped injury and two Madison Twp. firefighters were treated at the scene due to the extreme heat, Hall said.

The fire caused about $300,000 in damages to the structure and contents, he said.

“We could have had a better outcome,” said Hall, chief since 1998. “Unfortunately we had a couple of issues.”

The initial investigation said the fire started on the back deck, then climbed the two-story home. He said the back of the house collapsed. The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined as the investigation continues, Hall said.