2 arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Middletown

William Kelly Heaton Jr. MIDDLETOWN CITY JAIL

News
By
32 minutes ago

Two men are facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing numerous catalytic converters from vehicles in Middletown.

The arrests of William Kelly Heaton Jr. and Michael Jonathon Dunn on Wednesday were the result of a lengthy investigation by Middletown police detectives, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

Heaton, 54, is charged with 12 counts of theft, first-degree misdemeanors. Dunn, 40, is charged with one count of theft, also a first-degree misdemeanor.

The investigation determined the men were committing thefts of catalytic converters dating back to January throughout Middletown and cashing them in at various scrapyards, according to police.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the thefts of catalytic converters.

Contact the Middletown Division of Police Criminal Investigations Section at 513-425-7738 or Detective Ken Mynhier at 513-425-7720 with information about thefts or sales of catalytic converters.

