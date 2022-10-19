19 educators recognized at Hamilton Celebrates Education event

Area schools nominated someone from their campus, whether it’s a teacher, nurse, or front-office staff, that supports students in the region. All honorees will receive a $1,000 grant from the Hamilton Community Foundation to be used either in their classroom or at their school, and the recipient will receive a piece of custom glass art made by InsideOut Studio in downtown Hamilton.

The honorees will be recognized at an event today at the Courtyard by the Marriott in downtown Hamilton.