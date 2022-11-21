journal-news logo
18-year-old Fairfield shooting victim ID’d; no arrests have been made

FAIRFIELD ― Police have identified the victim in last week’s fatal shooting as 18-year-old Chase Williams.

According to police, Williams, on Thursday was shot during an altercation with a family member. The involved parties have been identified, but Maj. Rebecca Ervin said no arrests had been made at this time.

“Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office for review,” she said, adding there is no further information available at this time.

Police responded just after noon on Thursday to the 5000 block of Planet Drive in Fairfield for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim already dead.

The circumstances related to his death have not yet been made known to the public.

Members of the media at the scene said they saw two people approach police officers to seek information, and they collapsed on the ground after finding out what happened.

The investigation remains active.

