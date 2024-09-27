Breaking: 18 apply to fill vacant Middletown Council seat, including a former city manager

Credit: Nick Graham

There are some familiar names in the list of 18 residents who submitted a resume to fill the Middletown City Council seat vacated this month by Zack Ferrell, including three former council members and former city manager Paul Lolli.

Ferrell resigned hours before the Sept, 17 council meeting effective immediately citing business and family obligations for his departure. He and his wife have purchased a house outside the city. He was elected to council in November 2021.

City Council had 30 days from the vacancy to fill the seat and sent notice for application with 5 p.m. Thursday as the deadline.

They received 18 letters of interest.

Lolli, who left his 33-year-career with the city’s fire department rising to the rank of chief, took over as the city manager in 2022. He retired from that position in July after a council executive session.

Also on the list of those expressing interest in the appointment are former council members Joe Mulligan and Larry Mulligan and Dora Bronston.

Other citizens who applied are:

Chuck Ostrovski

Charles Castle

Colton Patak

Mark Morgan

Peter Ainsworth

Bill Click

Thomas Evans

Bill Cofield

Corey Carter

Cassidy Zimmerman

Meridith Blake

Kristi Asbury

Taylor Osborne-Clarey

Jimmy Calhoun.

Council will hold a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and go into executive session to begin interviewing candidates. Council’s regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

