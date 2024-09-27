18 apply to fill vacant Middletown Council seat, including a former city manager

City Council had 30 days from the vacancy to fill the seat and sent notice for application with 5 p.m. Thursday as the deadline.

They received 18 letters of interest.

Lolli, who left his 33-year-career with the city’s fire department rising to the rank of chief, took over as the city manager in 2022. He retired from that position in July after a council executive session.

Also on the list of those expressing interest in the appointment are former council members Joe Mulligan and Larry Mulligan and Dora Bronston.

Other citizens who applied are:

Chuck Ostrovski

Charles Castle

Colton Patak

Mark Morgan

Peter Ainsworth

Bill Click

Thomas Evans

Bill Cofield

Corey Carter

Cassidy Zimmerman

Meridith Blake

Kristi Asbury

Taylor Osborne-Clarey

Jimmy Calhoun.

Council will hold a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and go into executive session to begin interviewing candidates. Council’s regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.