18 apply to fill vacant Middletown Council seat, including a former city manager

There are some familiar names in the list of 18 residents who submitted a resume to fill the Middletown City Council seat vacated this month by Zack Ferrell, including three former council members and former city manager Paul Lolli.
Ferrell resigned hours before the Sept, 17 council meeting effective immediately citing business and family obligations for his departure. He and his wife have purchased a house outside the city. He was elected to council in November 2021.
City Council had 30 days from the vacancy to fill the seat and sent notice for application with 5 p.m. Thursday as the deadline.
They received 18 letters of interest.
Lolli, who left his 33-year-career with the city’s fire department rising to the rank of chief, took over as the city manager in 2022. He retired from that position in July after a council executive session.
Also on the list of those expressing interest in the appointment are former council members Joe Mulligan and Larry Mulligan and Dora Bronston.
Other citizens who applied are:
Chuck Ostrovski
Charles Castle
Colton Patak
Mark Morgan
Peter Ainsworth
Bill Click
Thomas Evans
Bill Cofield
Corey Carter
Cassidy Zimmerman
Meridith Blake
Kristi Asbury
Taylor Osborne-Clarey
Jimmy Calhoun.
Council will hold a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and go into executive session to begin interviewing candidates. Council’s regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
