17 shot, two dead in unrelated shootings in Cincinnati

Two people are dead after multiple unrelated shootings in which a total of 17 people were shot overnight in Cincinnati.
The victims have not been identified, but Cincinnati police has launched an investigation into the three separate shootings. The number of victims, including the death toll, could be higher, according to media reports.
The two people died in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, where a total of 10 were shot, according to our partners at WCPO. Four people were shot in Avondale and three were shot in another location near Lincoln and Gilbert avenues.
The shootings occurred 90 minutes of each other, police told WCPO.