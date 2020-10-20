15 local businesses and groups honored in magazine’s Best of Ohio competition

Multiple area business and organizations were recently honored with the release of the Ohio Business Magazine’s first Best of Ohio Business feature awards.
Two of those awards included the West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance being named the Best Chamber of Commerce, and West Chester Twp. overall was named the Best Community to do Business.
Winners throughout the region included business or organizations in Lebanon, Mason, Fairfield and Liberty Twp., as well. People throughout the state voted in the competition, whose winners were announced in the magazine’s most recent issue.
“Any time that you are selected as the best in your industry, especially with the number of other deserving Chambers we have in Ohio, it’s a wonderful compliment and something The Chamber Alliance is proud to share with our members and our business community,” said Joe Hinson, President & CEO of the West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance.
Winners in the area included:
Advertising Agency: CoMarket Digital of Mason
Architectural Firm: CHAATRIK Architecture and Urban Design of Liberty Twp.
Bar for cocktails and social activity: The Back Porch Saloon of West Chester
College and University: Miami University
Commercial Construction Company: The Schueler Group of Lebanon
Commercial Real Estate Firm: InFocus Commercial Real Estate of West Chester
Entertainment Venue: Rolling Meadows Ranch of Lebanon
Financial Planning Firm: Summit Financial Advisors, Inc. of Lebanon
HVAC: Tri-State Heating & Cooling of Fairfield
Public Golf Course: Shaker Run Golf Club of Lebanon
Restaurant for Dinner: Agave & Rye at Liberty Center
Social Media Consulting: McCabe Media, with multiple locations including Fairfield
Workforce Development Program: Festo Didactic of Mason