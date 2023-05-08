$1.4M Ohio lottery ticket sold at Butler County store not yet claimed

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“It’s just creating a lot of buzz around town. A lot of people are coming into the store and asking (about it) and (are) just excited that it happened in a small town like this,” Beckett said.

He told the Journal-News that while the store does get a few passers-by, a vast majority of his customers are locals, many of whom he knows by name. Beckett said he hopes it was one of his local customers that bought the ticket.

Lottery winners will have automatic withholdings taken out of their prize — at least 24% from the federal government and another 4% from the state, according to CompareTheLotto’s tax calculator — and the overall return sways heavily whether winners opt to be paid in a cash lump sum or in annual payments. The received money would then be considered income and then taxed further.

CompareTheLotto estimates a $1.4 million jackpot winner in Ohio would receive a $614,880 net cash payout and a $1,008,000 net annuity payout.

Whoever the winner is, local or passer-by, has until the end of October to claim their prize.