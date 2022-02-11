10 Valentine-themed things to do this weekend

Love is in the air, at least for some of us. But thankfully, our culture has officially re-calibrated Valentine’s Day to celebrate the singles, too (thank you, Amy Poehler). The following is a round-up of the best local and regional Valentine’s Day events, and everyone is invited.
Hearts Afire Weekend
Given their name, it’s perhaps not surprising the city of Loveland would devote an entire weekend to the subject. This special Valentine’s-centric weekend will include discounts and specials from local specialty shops, couples’ and kids’ painting classes, vow renewals, tarot readings, food trucks, scavenger hunts, photo contests, speed dating, fire performers, ice sculptures, skeeball on ice, and more. The main event of the weekend is the Saturday night “Mask”erade Ball and After Party, a New Orleans-style party that includes dinner, an open bar, and live music. (Feb. 11-13. Downtown Loveland. No admission but some activities have a cost. For more information, visit www.lovinlifeloveland.com.)
Night Circus: “Decadence”
Looking to steam up your Valentine’s Day? Get warmed up with this show featuring aerialists, pole dancers, and burlesque entertainment celebrating life, love, and lust. (Feb. 11, 8 p.m. Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Cincinnati. Tickets are $25-$35 for seats, and $150-$300 for VIP tables. For more information, call 513-345-7981 or visit www.woodwardtheater.com.)
Sweetheart Market
This love-themed market bazaar will be selling handcrafted jewelry, soy candles, homemade treats, home décor, specialty drinks, and more. There will also be a candle-making workshop and music and entertainment. Feb. 12. Noon-4 p.m. Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row (on Gibson St. between Kendra Scott and AK Fitness), Liberty Township. No admission cost. For more information, call 513-644-0900 or visit www.liberty-center.com.)
Robin Spielberg
Award-winning pianist, Robin Spielberg, will perform her original compositions inspired by love and nature interspersed with heartfelt storytelling. She will also perform a few film and Broadway hits. (Feb. 12. 8 p.m. Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Tickets are $31-$34. For more information, call 513-867-5348 or visit www.fairfield-city.org/cac.)
Bachelor/Bachelorette Valentine’s Day Party
Ready to meet your potential future wife or husband? This party will provide several social stimulants, including $5 wines and $5 Tito’s all night long and complimentary fantasy sweets. Meanwhile, a resident DJ will spin the most current hits. (Feb. 12. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Beeline, Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Ste. 2124, Newport, Kentucky. No admission cost. For more information, call 859-392-0600 or visit www.beelineonthelevee.com).
Galentine’s Day Paint and Sip at Madtree
Grab your girls, your BFF, your mom, you sister, or even your significant other (it’s inclusive) and enjoy a day of food, drinks, and painting. There will be several themes to choose from, including individual themes and partner themes, and each one can be turned into the other. (Feb. 12. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. MadTree Brewing, 3301 Madison Road, Cincinnati. $40 (includes one drink token). For more information, call 513-836-8733 or visit www.madtreebrewing.com).
Valentine’s Day Tie Dye Party
Funky Sunshine is throwing its eighth annual Valentine’s Day Tie-Dye Party, where couples and friends can come for either a post-lunch outing or a pre-dinner party and tie-dye a shirt together. Bring your own shirt (must be natural fiber or some other natural fiber) or select from Funky Sunshine’s own collection. Want to have a libation or two while you work? The party is BYOB. Reservations are required. (Feb. 12. 1-6 p.m. Funky Sunshine, 6448 Sherman Ave., Cincinnati. For more information, visit www.funkysunshine.com.)
My Furry Valentine
This annual mega pet adoption event features over 1,000 adoptable pets under one roof, including dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, and other small critters. Adopters will go home with swag and an opportunity to win a raffle basket. (Feb. 12-13. Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Road, Cincinnati. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission is $5-$25. For more information, visit www.myfurryvalentine.com.)
Valentine’s Day Beer, Pizza, and Donuts Pairing
Talk of romance dominates Valentine’s Day so much that scant attention is paid to the gluttony that usually goes with it (as evidenced by certain aisles in Kroger). Your ticket will include a large, heart-shaped pizza with up to two toppings, two flights of four different beers, and a $1 discount off pints all night. A pairing guide will help you marry your beers (an IPA, a Caribbean ale, a Belgian ale, and a chocolate porter) with variously flavored donuts (strawberry, chocolate, raspberry). (Feb. 15. 5-8 p.m. Taft’s Brewporium. 4831 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati. Tickets are $50. For more information, call 513-853-5021 or visit www.taftsbeer.com.).
Galentine’s Day Gathering Wine Pairing at Cooper’s Hawk
This inclusive event (it could be Galentine’s or PAL-entines’s) will feature a three-course, wine-paired dinner that includes Kataifi Baked Camembert, Burrarta Ravioli with Lobster & Shrimp, a chocolate-covered raspberry cocktail, and a triple chocolate French Gateau. (Feb. 15. 7-10 p.m. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant. 8080 Montgomery Road. Cincinnati. Tickets are $69. For more information, call 513-488-1110 or visit www.chiwinery.com.
