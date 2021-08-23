10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Zac Brown Band live and more

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Cheap Trick

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, best known for “I Love Rock and Roll” and “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and Cheap Trick, best known for “I Want You To Want Me” and “Surrender,” are co-headlining a tour. Cheap Trick just released their 20th album, “In Another World.” Joan Jett and The Blackhearts’ last effort was 2013′s “Unvarnished.” See them at Riverbend Music Center on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $24-$124. For more information, call (513) 232-6220 or visit www.riverbend.org.

Trippie Redd

This popular rapper and singer/songwriter is touring in support of his fourth album, “Tripp at Knight.” Also appearing is Iann Dior and SoFaygo. See him at the Andrew J. Brady Icon Center on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50-$59.50. For more information, call 513-232-5882 or visit www.iconmusiccenter.com.

Hamilpalooza

This family-friendly, outdoor marketplace will feature vendors selling home décor, gifts, and vintage items, trade organizations, clubs, nonprofits and service organizations, food trucks, a petting farm, live music, and interactive activities. Check it out at Marcum Park on Saturday from noon-6 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-844-1500 or visit www.hamilton-ohio.com/hamilpalooza.

Maroon 5

These pop rockers are touring in support of their new album, “Jordi.” Blackbear will open. See them at Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave. on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50-$164.50. For more information, call (513) 232-6220 or visit www.riverbend.org.

Johnny Mathis: 65 Years of Romance Tour

The legendary singer is celebrating his 65th year in the music industry. He will be performing his greatest hits and personal favorites. See him at the Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St. on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $48.75-$128.75. For more information, call 513-621-2787 or visit www.cincinnatiarts.org.

“Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act”

This sequel to the irreverent farce, “Drinking Habits,” has the good, wine-making nuns putting on a play to raise money to save the orphanage where the reporter duo who originally infiltrated them (see the original “Drinking Habits”) grew up. Zaniness ensues. See it at the Sorg Opera House on Saturday and Sunday. Performance times are 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.

“Last Podcast on the Left”

This is a live version of the comedic podcast that covers all things horror, from Jeffrey Dahmer to werewolves. Check it out at the Taft Theatre on Sunday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$150. For more information, call 513-232-6220 or visit www.tafttheatre.org.

Zac Brown Band: The Comeback Tour

The “comeback,” of course, refers to their 14-month, COVID-enforced hiatus, not to a waning of popularity. They’re on tour to finish supporting their 2019 album, “The Owl.” Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft will open. See them at Riverbend Music Center on Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $36.50-$104.50. For more information, call (513) 232-6220 or visit www.riverbend.org.