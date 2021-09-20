10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including the Jonas Brothers live and more

Niederman Family Farm Fall Festival

The annual fall festival at Butler County’s most well-known family farm includes a four-acre corn maze and a hayride for pumpkin-picking. Treats include kettlecorn, caramel apples, and the famous Niederman cinnamon-sugar donuts. The evening will end with a bonfire, storytelling, and s’mores. Check it out at the Niederman Family Farm, 4972 LaSourdesville-West Chester Road in Liberty Twp. on Friday. Tickets are $12. Children 2 and younger are admitted free. For more information, call 513-887-0725 or visit www.niedermanfamilyfarm.com

Ken Ludwig’s ‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’

Ken Ludwig is a comic playwright responsible for such works as “Shakespeare in Hollywood.” Come see his humorous version of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles” at the Fairfield Community Arts Center from Friday through Oct. 3. Hours are 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 513-867-5348 or visit www.fairfield-city.org/tickets.

Liberty Twp. Fall Festival

This all-ages festival includes inflatables and play areas for kids, local vendors, food trucks, and live music by The Sunburners (island music). Check it out at Liberty Park on Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-759-7500 or visit www.liberty-township.com.

Fall on the Farm Festival

This weekend farm festival includes a giant pumpkin jump pad, a hayride to feed the cows, a corn maze, and a pumpkin patch to pick out your own pumpkin. Check it out at Jackson Farm, 6760 W. Alexandria Road in Middletown, on Saturday and Sunday. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12. For more information, visit the Jackson Family Farm Facebook page.

Art and Music Festival

This annual festival will feature over 70 artists showcasing their wares, from metal work to mixed medium paintings. There will also be live music, family activities, food trucks, and more. Check it out at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum on Saturday and Sunday. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 per car. For more information, call 513-863-8336 or visit www.pyramidhill.org.

Country Applefest

This two-day festival features homemade crafts such as jewelry, wooden toys, quilts, stained glass, and much more. While the food is a bit apple-centric (apple fritters, caramel apples, fudge-covered apples, apple pies), there will be plenty of American comfort food as well, from hot dogs and burgers to Southern BBQ ribs. There will family-friendly activities and live country music, too. Check it out at the Warren County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $1. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. For more information, visit www.countryapplefest.com.

Feast and Fall-y Festival

Mulberry Street in downtown Lebanon will be decorated for this annual fall festival. Socially distanced vendors and boutiques will be selling home décor. There will also be music, kid-friendly activities, and seasonal treats and cocktails. Check it out in downtown Lebanon on Sunday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-515-1752 or visit www.mainstreetlebanon.org.

Dave Matthews Band

These versatile musical superstars have sold over 38 million albums and DVDs and over 20 million concert tickets. In this somewhat post-COVID age, they are resuming the tour that was canceled in 2020. See them at Riverbend Music Center on Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45.50-$115. For more information, call (513) 232-6220 or visit www.riverbend.org.