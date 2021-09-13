10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Oktoberfest and more

Sips With Sculpture

With over 40 sculptures throughout downtown, Hamilton is known as the City of Sculpture. This at-your-own pace walking tour allows to stroll through downtown Hamilton with a complimentary adult beverage from Tano Bistro in a DORA cup and two complimentary hors d’oeuvres from Two Women And a Kitchen. As you munch and sip, you’ll stop at six different locations, each with a storyteller to provide information about area sculptures. Participants are free to shop and dine at area restaurants along the way, though if you complete the tour before the end of the event, you’ll have a chance to win a $40 Tano gift card. Meet at Marcum Park on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Admission is $25. For more information, search the event on www.eventbrite.com.

Brett Eldredge

This country star has had two gold-certified albums and five #1 singles. His last album was 2020′s “Sunday Drive.” Morgan Evans and Nate Smith will open. See him at the Andrew J. Brady Icon Center on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$59. For more information, call 513-232-5882 or visit www.iconmusiccenter.com

8-Track: The Sounds of the 70s

This tribute act doesn’t pay homage to a particular band but to an entire decade. Expect to hear the music of The Bee Gees, Barry Manilow, The Doobie Brothers, The Carpenters, Marvin Gaye, LaBelle, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, and more. See them at the Sorg Opera House on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.

Harveysburg Historic Fall Fest and Tour

This “walk-by” tour of Harveysburg’s historic sites includes free entertainment, craft booths, wool demonstrations, water safety education, and more. Check it out at 23 North St., Harveysburg, on Saturday from noon-4 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit www.ohioslargestplayground.com.

Primus

Primus, one of the seminal bands of the alternative rock movement in the early 1990s, will be paying tribute to Rush by playing their album, “A Tribute to Kings,” in its entirety, in addition to their own music. See them at PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30.50-$70.50. For more information, call (513) 232-6220 or visit www.riverbend.org.

Jack ‘O’ Lantern Junction

This family-oriented Halloween event starts this week and runs through October. It includes a trick-or-treat maze, non-scary ghosts and skeletons, and Halloweenville, a miniature animated display. Kids will also receive a free pumpkin from the pumpkin patch. Naturally, the usual EnterTRAINment Junction activities are also available. Check it out at EnterTRAINment Junction from Saturday Oct. 31. Admission is $11.95-$14.95. Children 2 and younger are admitted free. For more information, call 513-898-8000 or visit www.entertrainmentjunction.com.

Waynesville Fall Fest

Back for the first time since COVID-19, the fall fest weekends are bigger than ever before. New activities include 18-hole miniature golf, Water Wars (water balloon slingshots), and Splash Landing Expeditions (a drive deep into the woods on an oversized Expedition). The old classics are still available, including a ghost town village, gem mining, disc golf, mazes, bocce ball, a non-scary walking trail, human foosball, and more. Check it out at 7372 Ohio 73 in Waynesville from Saturday through Oct. 31. Hours are 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8-$10. For more information, visit www.waynesvillefallfest.com.

311: Live From the Ride Tour

This popular rap rockers are celebrating their 30th anniversary as a band. Iration and Ilya Terra will open. See them at the Andrew J. Brady Icon Center on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35-$75. For more information, call 513-232-5882 or visit www.iconmusiccenter.com