10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Jimmy Buffett and more

Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band

Cincinnati has never needed its favorite live entertainer more. Buffett is bringing back his brand of island escapism where you’re sure to hear the Big 8. The party will start early in the parking lot as usual. Bonus points if you’re still conscious when the show starts. See him at Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave. in Cincinnati, on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $37.25-$127.25. For more information, call (513) 232-6220 or visit www.riverbend.org.

Fitz and the Tantrums

The hit single, “Handclap,” by this indie pop band is a staple at major sports stadiums, including our own. Their last album was 2019′s “All The Feels.” See them at Riverfront Live, 4343 Kellogg Ave. in Cincinnati, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. For more information, call 513-321-2572 or visit www.riverfrontlivecincy.com

Summerland Tour 2021, starring Everclear

This annual nostalgia tour is back, starring 1990s stalwarts Everclear, Hoobastank and Wheatus of the 2000s, and Living Colour of the 1980s. See them at Riverfront Live on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30-$299. For more information, call 513-321-2572 or visit www.riverfrontlivecincy.com

Phil Vassar

This country singer/songwriter has charted 19 singles on the Billboard Hot Country charts throughout his career. He released his tenth album, topically title, “Stripped Down,” in 2020. See him at Riverfront Live on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 513-321-2572 or visit www.riverfrontlivecincy.com

Aaron Lee Tasjan & SG Goodman

Aaron Lee Tasjan, a singer/songwriter specializing in “indie folk grit,” has worked with Jack White and Sean Lennon. S.G. Hickman is a singer/songwriter and Kentucky native whose debut album was produced by fellow Kentuckian, Jim James, of My Morning Jacket. See them at RiversEdge Amphitheater in Hamilton, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-785-7015 or visit www.riversedgelive.com.

Ohio Challenge Balloon Festival

This popular annual event is back for the first time since 2019. The final, post-COVID details are still being worked out, but generally you can expect a sky full of hot-air balloons, skydivers, a night balloon glow, a car show, and fireworks on both nights. Check it out at Smith Park in Middletown, on July Friday and Saturday from 5-10:30 p.m. Walk-in admission is $5, parking is $15 with free shuttle and admission. For more information, visit www.ohiochallenge.com.

Brad Williams

This stand-up comic was born with a type of dwarfism, and that’s a big part of his act. He has released a comedy album, “Coming Up Short,” and has appeared in several films and TV shows. See him locally at the Funny Bone at Liberty Center on July Friday through Sunday. Performance times are 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Saturday, and 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $28. For more information, call 513-779-5233 or visit www.liberty.funnybone.com.

Summertime & Sunshine Craft Show

Come peruse the wares of over 500 local vendors. The first 100 entrants will receive a swag bag containing samples and coupons for EnterTRAINment Junction. Food will also be available for purchase. Check it out at EnterTRAINment Junction on Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-898-8000 or visit the Summertime & Sunshine Craft Show Facebook page.