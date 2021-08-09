10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Jason Aldean live and more

Old Crow Medicine Show

This popular band is credited for making bluegrass music cool. Their last album was 2018′s “Volunteer.” Molly Tuttle will open. See them at PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $24-$68.50. For more information, call (513) 232-6220 or visit www.riverbend.org.

Union Centre Food Truck Rally

Over 40 food trucks will converge on Union Square offering a variety of dishes, including veggie and gluten-free options. Expect to find cheesesteaks, pizza, empanadas, Tex-Mex, cheesecake, kettle corn, Kona Ice, and much more. Check it out at the Square at Union Centre in West Chester on Friday from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit www.ucbma.com.

Mike Masse

Mike Masse specializes in acoustic versions of classic rock hits. Come hear his unconventional takes on The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Elton John, U2, and others. He’ll be performing at the Fairfield Community Arts Center on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information, call 513-867-5348 or visit www.fairfield-city.org/tickets.

The Newbees

This Cincinnati-based, national touring band will be performing two sets. They will be playing The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” in its entirety as well as original music from their travelogue documentary, “A Band & A Van.” See them at RiversEdge Amphitheater on Friday at 7 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-785-7015 or visit www.riversedgelive.com.

Not Your Average Craft Beer Fest

This festival that is part beer garden, part pub crawl, will feature 10 breweries in the garden, live music, a chug & run, and limited beer releases. This is a DORA event, so you can take your beer and visit local pubs. Check it out at along North Broad Street in Middletown on Saturday from 5-9 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-464-2527 or search for the fest on www.eventbrite.com.

Aja! A Tribute to Steely Dan

This 10-piece, Cincinnati/Dayton-based band will perform over 30 Steely Dan classics. Arguably, the premiere Steely Dan tribute band in the world, they are named after the band’s sixth and most commercially successful album, released in 1977. See them at the Sorg Opera House in Middletown on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.

2021 Western & Southern Open

It’s a point of civic pride that every August, the best tennis players in the world come to Mason, Ohio, to compete in this ATP tournament. Participating players in 2021 include Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Karolina Pliskova and many more. Check it out at the Lindner Family Tennis Center from Saturday through Aug. 22. Tickets are $18-$96. For more information, visit www.wsopen.com.

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

Billy Bob Thornton has been playing music longer than he has been acting, stating publicly that music is what he loves most. He founded The Boxmasters in 2007 and they have released 10 albums, the latest being 2020′s “Light Rays.” See them at Top Cats in Cincinnati on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 513-814-5164 or visit www.topcatscincy.com.